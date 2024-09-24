Karthi reacts to Pawan Kalyan's warning over his 'Laddu' comment, says 'as a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara...'

After actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's heated response to Karthi's remarks over the Tirupati controversy, the latter has now apologized to the former and shared a note on social media. Taking to his official X account, Karthi wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards." Check out the actor's tweet below!

For the unversed, at a recent event, Karthi made headlines as he tagged the Tirupati Laddu controversy as a 'sensitive issue' and avoided commenting on the same. Speaking at a public event in Hyderabad on September 23, the Kaithi actor said, "We should not talk about laddu now), it's a sensitive topic (loosely translated)"

Following this, Pawan Kalyan issued a strong warning for him and other actors while addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday (September 24).

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh expressed his displeasure over Karthi's comments on the laddu and said, “Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them. You must think 100 times before speaking about the Tiruamala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors but you must stop making such comments against Sanathana Dharma.” Further, he also urged people to not make light of the issue especially while speaking on public platforms.

Soon after Pawan Kalyan's heated response went viral, Karthi shared an apology note on his social media account. The controversy first came to the limelight when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused the use of substandard ingredients, including fish oil in preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadams during Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration. Later, lab reports also confirmed the presence of these ingredients. This led to the cancellation of contracts with companies supplying ghee to the temple.

