Keerthy Suresh enjoys sunset with her dog on Easter evening and that's what everyone wants to do in quarantine

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh shared some beautiful photos as she enjoyed the sunset on Easter evening with her adorable pet dog.

Celebrities are spending time with their family members amid quarantine due to COVID-19. From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal, South celebs have been sharing about their daily routine on social media. While some are sharing their workout videos, others are trying their hand at cooking. The self-quarantine has left us with no choice but explore our hidden talents. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh also shared some beautiful photos as she enjoyed the sunset on Easter evening with her adorable pet dog.

Taking to Instagram, Keerthy Suresh shared a few photos of her enjoying sunset and that's what everyone wants to do in quarantine. The photos only speak about the little joy and positivity we want in life while self-quarantined. Celebrities are seen sharing happy photos and keeping spirits high to fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Keerthy Suresh captioned one of the photos as, "Still can’t get over this beautiful."

Check out Keerthy Suresh's latest Instagram photos here:

On the work front, the Mahanatia actress has quite a few films in the kitty. Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168, Rang De with Nithiin, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India are among the films to release this year.

On the personal front, Keerthy recently hit the headlines over rumours of her marriage. Reports started doing rounds that the actress is planning to get married to a man of her parents' wish. However, she denied the reports.

In an interview with The Times of India, she said, "This news has come as a surprise to me as well. I don’t know how this even started to circulate. Let me make it very clear that I do not have any such plans right now. I’m not getting married any time soon."

