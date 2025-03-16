Keerthy Suresh reviews Neeraj Madhav's Malayalam web series Love Under Construction

Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese's Malayalam web series Love Under Construction made its digital debut on February 28 and has been receiving positive responses since its release. Keerthy Suresh watched the show recently and couldn’t resist sharing her thoughts on Instagram about the show.

The Baby John actress described it as a “fun and heartwarming watch”, appreciating its perfect blend of comedy and emotions. She continued to praise Vishnu Raghav for the well-written script and engaging screenplay.

"Watched #LoveUnder Construction and I have to say that it was sooooo nice to watch such a light-hearted, Comedy drama packed with some beautiful emotions," the actress wrote.

Keerthy Suresh also found Neeraj Madhav’s portrayal of Vinod “refreshing” and Aju Varghese’s role as Pappetta “highly entertaining”. She further complimented Gouri G Kishan’s subtle performance and Saleem Bhai’s well-crafted character.

In the end, she congratulated the entire team for creating a feel-good series and expressed how much she enjoyed watching it.

Take a look at her review below:

The story of Love Under Construction revolves around Vinod, a Malayali NRI who returns from the Gulf to build his dream home. His ambitious plan unexpectedly strains his relationship with Gouri.

Directed by Vishnu Raghav, the six-episode series humorously portrays the challenges of home construction in Kerala, from bureaucratic hurdles to unreliable workers. Vinod, facing family opposition and societal expectations, struggles to balance love and his unfinished house.

With Pappettan adding comedic elements, the series explores Vinod’s journey through the complexities of middle-class aspirations.

Love Under Construction stars Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, Gouri G Kishan, Ann Saleem, Anand Manmadhan, Ganga Meera, Manju Sree Nair, Kiran Peethambaran, and Saheer Mohammed in prominent roles. The series is directed by Vishnu G Raghav and produced by M Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media, with Avantika Renjith as the executive producer. Cinematography is handled by Ajay David Kachappilly, while Gopi Sundar has composed the music. Arju Benn takes charge of editing.

Have you watched Love Under Construction? If yes, do share your review with us in the comments below.