Kichcha Sudeep pens emotional note as he clocks 29 years in film industry: ‘I’m truly privileged...’

Kichcha Sudeep recently gained attention after he announced to quit as the host of BB Kannada, followed by a rare remark about taking retirement from acting. While the actor himself has highlighted that bidding adieu to cinema as an actor might perhaps be in his distant future, but not right now.

Amid fans puzzling over this news about him, Kichcha Sudeep has now penned a long emotional note, expressing gratitude to everyone who has made this journey worthwhile. As he completed 29 years in the film industry, the Sandalwood star shared that it has been an honor to entertain the audience.

Check out the post here:

In an excerpt, the Kannada actor wrote, “29 years... I feel an immense sense of gratitude for the journey I've experienced. It's been an honor to entertain audiences and share stories that resonate with so many. The love and support I have received from all of you have been a constant source of motivation, and I am truly privileged to have such dedicated fans towards my work.”

Kichcha Sudeep delivered a smashing hit at the box office by the end of 2024 with his film Max. The massy entertainer captivated attention for more than one reason at large, not to forget the intense action sequences and stunning performance put forth by the actor.

During the promotions for this film, Kichcha had opened up for the first time about his plans of retirement from acting soon. The actor talked about how heroes too have a shelf life in the entertainment business.

Speaking on the podcast show Raghavendra Chitravani, he said, “Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man. As a hero, I’ve never made anyone wait on my set. Tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I wouldn’t want to sit around waiting for someone else.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his decision to step down from hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada any longer besides the 10 seasons he has already completed, the actor hinted at some ‘inside agendas’ from the side of the makers to fuel his decision.