Kingston Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching GV Prakash Kumar's fantasy horror film in theaters

GV Prakash Kumar starrer Kingston has finally hit the big screens today, March 7. Touted as a sea adventure fantasy horror film, the Kamal Prakash directorial has been receiving positive responses since its theatrical release. If you're planning to watch the film in cinemas, check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Set against the backdrop of Nagercoil, netizens say that Kingston offers a fresh take on a rarely explored genre in Tamil cinema. The film blends myth with the concept of a cursed sea and presents a unique narrative crafted by director Kamal Prakash.

According to viewers, GV Prakash Kumar not only commands the screen as an action hero but also enhances the experience with a powerful pre-interval background score. His dialogue, "Kadal ku naa King uh da," stands out as a peak heroism moment.

Meanwhile, the viewers say that the visuals of the cursed sea are both stunning and exhilarating. As the second half unfolds, the story picks up pace with a brief romantic relief provided by Divyabharathi in Rasa Rasa. The VFX work on the ocean and spectral elements successfully justifies the film’s production budget.

Kingston has received a rating of over 3 out of 5, with viewers appreciating its grand yet grounded presentation. The film keeps the audience engaged through its characters and seamless blending of past and present storylines. Chetan’s performance comes as a pleasant surprise, while GV Prakash Kumar delivers a convincing act as Kingston.

This marks his first action film with the right production value and a strong storyline that further boosts his performance.

"Kingston is not a vanilla action adventure/horror thriller. In fact, the drama and core story intrigued me more than the supernatural element. So, don’t expect a mere adrenaline rush," read the review.

Check out more reviews below:

Kamal Prakash has directed Kingston, with the screenplay by him and dialogues penned by Dhivek Sekar. The film is backed by producers GV Prakash Kumar, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal. The music composer also takes on the lead role, while Divyabharathi plays the female lead.