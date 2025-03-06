Kingston EARLY reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about GV Prakash Kumar's fantasy horror film

Kingston is a Tamil fantasy horror film set to hit the big screens on March 7. While fans eagerly await its theatrical release tomorrow, early reviews have already started surfacing on social media. So, if you are planning to watch this sea adventure flick in cinemas, check out what netizens have to say.

A viewer praised Kingston for its stunning visuals and thoroughly enjoyable experience. They mentioned that the film had no lag and remained engaging throughout. According to the netizen, the first half was good, while the second half maintained a fast pace.

The viewer also highlighted GV Prakash's music, stating that it enhanced every scene and elevated the overall impact.

Advertisement

Kingston has been described as a stunning visual treat, earning a rating of more than 3 out of 5. According to reviews, the first half of the film is packed with emotional moments, while the second half unfolds as a thrilling sea adventure.

The story is set in Thoovathur, a coastal village haunted by a paranormal curse since 1982. GV Prakash, in the lead role as Kingston, is praised for his portrayal of a fearless sea smuggler who embarks on a dangerous journey with his friends to save their village.

Divya Bharathi plays the female lead, with notable performances from Rajesh Balachandiran, Chetan Kadambi, and Azhagam Perumal. Viewers also highlight GV Prakash's contributions not only as an actor but also as the film’s music composer and producer.

Advertisement

Overall, the movie is appreciated for its strong performances and suspenseful narrative, with many calling it a commendable effort by director Kamal Prakash in Tamil cinema.

Take a look at more reviews below:

The film Kingston has been directed and written by Kamal Prakash, with dialogues penned by Dhivek Sekar. It has been produced by GV Prakash Kumar, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal.

GV Prakash Kumar and Divyabharathi play the lead roles, while Gokul Benoy has handled the cinematography. San Lokesh has taken charge of the editing.

Are you excited to watch Kingston in theaters tomorrow, March 7? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.