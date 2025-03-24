Kunchacko Boban REACTS to Officer on Duty’s box office debacle; ‘I am willing to…’

Kunchacko Boban grabbed the spotlight with his recently released crime action thriller Officer on Duty. The movie which was widely accepted as a commercial success has lately hit controversy after producers of the film claimed that it secured heavy losses at the box office.

And now, in a recent interview with On Manorama, the actor broke his silence on the matter and revealed his side of the story. He expressed that the facts and figures being reported about the film’s losses are neither transparent nor accurate since it only represents the amount earned by the producers from Kerala theaters alone.

In his words: “The Rs. 11 crores mentioned by the association representatives likely refers to the share the producer received from Kerala theaters alone. Even then the actual figure is higher than Rs. 11 crores. Their figures are neither accurate nor transparent. If number are being presented, they should be precise.”

Moving on, Kunchacko Boban also clarified his stance on claims that the OTT and satellite release of films has led to stagnant business. In response, the actor stated that it all depends on the factors based on which the deals were signed in the first place between the producers and OTT or channel partners.

He added that producers took part in false claims of bringing actors for guest appearances and marketing them as leads for securing higher deals for the movies. As a result, the producers have now lost credibility.

Finally, towards the end, Boban also addressed claims of producers facing losses and remarked that he is ready to do films for them for free, considering the loss earned by Officer on Duty from Kerala.

Advertisement

“If those complaining producers are facing losses, I am willing to act in their films for free. Let them take the full revenue from Kerala theaters. I only ask that they give me the earnings from outside Kerala and digital platforms like OTT and satellite. But they never factor in these revenues when discussing losses, do they?”, the actor emphasized.

For the unversed, Officer on Duty has been streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from March 20 onwards.