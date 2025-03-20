Officer On Duty on OTT: Netizens review Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani's Malayalam action thriller after its digital debut

Officer On Duty is a Malayalam action thriller that made its digital debut on Netflix today, March 20. Following its release, viewers eagerly watched the Kunchacko Boban starrer. If you're planning to watch it online, first check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A viewer shared their excitement about Officer On Duty, stating that from the moment the title appeared, the film delivered intense action. They noted that Tamil audiences might find it reminiscent of Naan Mahaan Alla, but the gripping crime scenes and investigation made it a nail-biting thriller.

"A truly commendable social message. Please protect your daughters from addiction and strangers. Every parent of a girl must watch this film," read a review posted on X.

Meanwhile, another netizen described Officer On Duty as "absolute cinema," praising it as a well-crafted cop crime thriller. The individual further highlighted the film’s strong performances, screenplay, direction, cinematography, and technical aspects. They also applauded Jithu Asharaf and Shahi Kabir, while calling Kunchacko Boban the show-stealer.

One more viewer who watched the Priyamani starrer shared on X, wrote, "The film suggests reacting to injustice is futile unless you’re the chosen one. Regular people’s instincts to resist are crushed, their agency stripped, leaving them powerless casualties. It punishes the many for reacting, yet spares the flawed savior."

Take a look at more reviews below:

The story of Officer On Duty revolves around Harishankar, a strict and short-tempered officer demoted to CI. While investigating a case linked to his past, he confronts Christy, the mastermind, and battles his own anger to seek justice.

Advertisement

It is directed by Jithu Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir. The film is produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair, it features cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music by Jakes Bejoy.

Have you watched Officer Nn Duty on Netflix? If yes, please share your review with us in the comments below.