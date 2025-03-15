Officer On Duty OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban’s Malayalam action thriller

Kunchacko Boban-starrer Malayalam action thriller Officer On Duty was released in theaters on February 20, 2025. Nearly a month after its theatrical release, the makers have announced the movie’s OTT debut date.

When and where to watch the movie Officer On Duty

The movie Officer On Duty is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from March 20, 2025. The film’s streaming debut was officially announced by the platform via its official social handle.

Sharing the announcement, the platform penned, “Puthiya officer etheetund, stand in line and salute. Watch Officer on Duty on Netflix, out 20 March in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Officer On Duty

The movie Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, revolves around the life of Circle Inspector Harishankar. Known for his strict nature, he lives in Kochi with his wife and children.

When he is assigned to investigate a fake gold jewelry case, the situation takes a dark turn, unraveling gruesome mysteries during his investigation. The film follows his journey as he solves the case and apprehends the culprits, making for a gripping police drama.

Cast and crew of Officer On Duty

Officer On Duty features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, and many more in key roles.

The film, directed by Jithu Ashraf, is based on a screenplay by Shahi Kabir.

The movie’s soundtrack and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Roby Varghese Raj handling the cinematography. Additionally, the film’s editing was done by Chaman Chakko. The movie is bankrolled by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara.

Looking ahead, Kunchacko Boban is set to appear in a key role in the upcoming Mammootty-starrer, tentatively titled MMMN. The film, helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, features Mohanlal in a cameo role, with Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and several others playing pivotal characters.