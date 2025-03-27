L2 Empuraan LIVE Updates: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s trilogy continues with L3 The Beginning; details inside
The wait is over! Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan has finally reached the theaters. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is receiving an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates on audience reactions, box office figures, and expert reviews. Whether you’re catching the film soon or just want to stay in the loop, we’ve got you covered!
Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has received positive reviews on its opening day itself. However, the film’s grand visuals have sparked curiosity about its budget. If you’ve been wondering the same, here’s what we know.
In an interview with 24News, producer Gokulam Gopalan shared that L2: Empuraan was made on a budget of nearly Rs 180 crore. He mentioned that a film of this scale should never face delays. He also noted that it is the first IMAX film in Malayalam cinema.
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited film L2: Empuraan has received a positive response, and fans are already looking forward to its sequel and digital release. If you’re wondering where it will stream after its theatrical run, here’s what we know.
As per a report by M9 News, L2: Empuraan is expected to stream on JioHotstar once its time in theaters ends. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform have officially confirmed this yet.
L2: Empuraan brings back Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam. The film explores power struggles and corruption in a gripping way. It reflects real-world politics while adding intense action and drama. Khureshi faces new enemies, each more dangerous than before. The stakes are higher, making every move crucial.
The screenplay blends political intrigue with personal battles. Each scene keeps the audience engaged. The story expands the Lucifer universe with fresh conflicts and deeper narratives. Check out the detailed review here.
According to a report by Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan will open with an impressive start at the box office. On its first day, the film will collect Rs 7.08 crore net across all languages in India. This marks a strong beginning for the Mohanlal starrer, which has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. With a promising start, the film is expected to see further growth over the weekend.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Before the film’s release, superstar Mammootty shared a heartfelt congratulatory message. Posting on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote, "Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, dear Lal and Prithvi."
The much-anticipated sequel to L2: Empuraan has been officially titled L3: The Beginning. The upcoming film will delve into Stephen’s transformation into Khureshi and explore his mysterious past. Adding a fresh twist to the franchise, the story will introduce a formidable Chinese villain gang known as the Shen Dragon, bringing new conflicts and challenges.
With an intense narrative that uncovers untold secrets, L3: The Beginning promises to expand the cinematic universe and take audiences deeper into the origins of its protagonist.
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan has received a highly positive response on its premiere day. Fans rushed to theaters early to catch the first-day, first-show.
The first half kept audiences engaged, with Mohanlal’s commanding screen presence earning praise. Viewers appreciated the well-structured storyline and strong performances from the cast. The background score and technical aspects stood out, while Prithviraj Sukumaran’s direction impressed many. The interval scene created a strong impact, building excitement for the second half. If you plan to watch the film, check out these Twitter reviews first.
This morning, Mohanlal arrived at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi to watch L2: Empuraan with his fans. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he greeted Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika Sukumaran, during his visit. Meanwhile, fans cheered for him throughout and captured the moment on their phones.