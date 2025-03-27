L2 Empuraan Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film in theaters

L2: Empuraan has finally hit the big screens today, March 27, amid much anticipation. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie has been receiving overwhelmingly positive responses from viewers on its premiere day. Cinema halls are witnessing fans flocking in since morning for the first day, first show. If you're planning to watch the movie, don’t miss these Twitter reviews first.

Viewers found the first half of L2: Empuraan to be engaging and well-paced. They praised Mohanlal’s performance, highlighting how he shines on screen. Many felt that the story was well-structured, and the entire cast delivered terrific performances.

The background score and technical aspects received appreciation, while Prithviraj Sukumaran’s direction was noted to be impressive so far. The interval moment also left a strong impact, keeping the excitement high for the second half.

"#L2E #Empuraan - Bang ON entry for Mohanlal after an hour with peak commercial elevation. Hollywood-level visuals & stunts," posted another netizen on X.

Meanwhile, many other viewers have described L2: Empuraan as one of the best political thrillers ever made in South India. They felt that Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as an actor and director, completely stole the show. The engaging screenplay, especially the climax, was highlighted as the film’s biggest strength.

"#EmpuraanReview: A light Storytelling in the First Half, Extraordinary Interval, Exceptional Second half with Outstanding Climax," read another review of the movie on X.

Take a look at the reviews below:

L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd.

The film is written by Murali Gopy, with cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, music composed by Deepak Dev, and editing handled by Akhilesh Mohan. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Are you going to watch L2: Empuraan in theaters today? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.