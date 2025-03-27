L2 Empuraan OTT release: Here's where you can watch Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film after its theatrical run

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan has arrived in theaters today, March 27. While the movie has opened to positive responses, fans are already waiting for its sequel and OTT release. So, if you also want to know where the movie will stream online after its theatrical run, you're at the right place. Keep reading to find out more.

Where to watch L2: Empuraan

According to a report by M9 News, L2: Empuraan will start streaming on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. However, the OTT giant or the makers are yet to confirm these reports.

Official trailer and plot of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan takes place 5 years after the events of Lucifer, focusing on the changing political landscape of Kerala. The new Chief Minister, once seen as a promising leader, has now succumbed to greed and personal ambitions. As corruption spreads, the demand for Stephen Nedumpally’s return grows stronger. Many believe only he can restore balance in the chaotic system.

The film also sheds light on the past of Zayeed Masood, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. His journey and transformation play a crucial role in the story. As power struggles intensify, secrets from the past begin to unfold, setting the stage for an intense conflict.

Cast and crew of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Murali Gopy serving as the writer. The film is backed by producers Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan. Sujith Vaassudev handled the cinematography, while Akhilesh Mohan took charge of editing. On the other hand, Deepak Dev composed the music.

Mohanlal leads the cast as Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing Zayed Masood, while Abhimanyu Singh takes on the role of Balraj. Tovino Thomas appears as Jathin Ramdas and Manju Warrier plays Priyadarshini Ramdas.

The film also features Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, and Indrajith Sukumaran in significant roles. Supporting actors include Karthikeya Dev, Kishore, Sukant Goel, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Eriq Ebouaney, and Nikhat Khan.