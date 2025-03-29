Watch: Karthi recreates his brother Suriya’s dance number Kanimaa from Retro; don’t miss his swag moves

Actor Karthi is back in the headlines, not for his movie but because of a video that has been going viral on the internet. Recently, Suriya’s brother Karthi grabbed attention with his latest appearance while attending an event. The Kaithi actor was seen grooving energetically to his brother’s song Kanimaa from the latter’s upcoming film, Retro.

The actor was seen having a lot of fun as he enthusiastically grooved to the dancing melody from the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Donning a pair of sunglasses, the Meiyazhagan actor looked his swagger best as he tried to recreate Suriya’s steps from the song.

Check out the glimpse here:

For the uninitiated, the song Kanimaa features Suriya and Pooja Hegde. It is crooned by Santhosh Narayanan, who is also the composer for the movie. In the music video, both the actors appear to be dressed up in ethnic attires as they danced their hearts out.

Retro marks Suriya’s 44th film and it is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Ever since the project was announced, it has been receiving a lot of attention, with people anticipating it to be a hit.

Moreover, Suriya’s completely new look from the film has also gathered attention. The actor can be seen sporting long hair and pulling off a retro look for the same, something which he has not done before.

After the debacle of his previous film, Kanguva, all eyes are on the actor to redeem himself with his next project. While the action flick is yet to be released, the songs and glimpses of the movie have already gathered much attention.

Besides Retro, Suriya also has another film in the pipeline. Tentatively titled Suriya 45, the movie is directed by RJ Balaji and stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady.