Throwback: Unseen pic of Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi exchanging garlands on their 14th wedding anniversary

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi have been at bitter ends lately after the actor announced his separation from his wife. Since then, there have been multiple public exchanges of statements from both sides. In fact, the star wife even accused a third person of being involved in breaking their marriage.

Advertisement

Amid all the buzz, an old picture of the once-in-love couple has now gone viral on the internet. Shared by a fan, this photograph dates back to Ravi and Aarti’s 14th wedding anniversary, where the two exchanged garlands ceremoniously.

Check it out here:

In the picture, Ravi can be seen adoring his wife Aarti, while the latter looked beautiful in a saree and held her husband’s hand. The two matched in identical varmalas around their necks as they celebrated a special day in their lives.

Fast forward to now, all has not been well between the duo, who are now set to part ways for good. After Ravi Mohan’s initial statement announcing their separation, Aarti was quick to clarify that it had been issued without her knowledge.

Things took an ugly turn when the actor began making appearances with singer-turned-therapist Kenishaa Francis, quickly sparking relationship rumors. As a result, Kenishaa was vilified as a homebreaker by fans, despite her denial of such claims.

Advertisement

More recently, Ravi Mohan publicly alleged that his wife had financially abused him and prevented him from meeting their children. In response, Aarti hit back at all the accusations and further hinted that Kenishaa played a role in the breakdown of their marriage.

Well, the couple seem to have exhausted all attempts at reconciliation and mediation lately. Moreover, as per a One India Telugu report, Aarti Ravi has allegedly filed a petition demanding monthly alimony or maintenance worth Rs. 40 lakhs from her estranged husband.

The Chennai Family Welfare Court has adjourned the ongoing case to July 12, 2025, by which time Ravi Mohan is expected to respond to Aarti’s plea.

In the meantime, singer Kenishaa Francis recently took to social media to reveal that she has been receiving death threats from fans amid Ravi and Aarti’s divorce battle.

She shared screenshots of the disturbing messages and spoke about being labelled a homewrecker by many. In response, Kenishaa asked for forgiveness from everyone and pleaded for a moment to breathe without hatred.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Narivetta: Is Tovino Thomas’ gripping Malayalam action thriller based on real incident from Kerala?