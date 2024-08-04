Mahesh Babu gets snapped in a casual yet stylish outfit as he leaves in his gold Range Rover with kids Sitara and Gautam

Mahesh Babu was recently spotted enjoying quality time with his family, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. The actor, along with his children, Gautam and Sitara, was snapped by shutterbugs departing in their swanky Range Rover in broad daylight.

In the video, Mahesh Babu can be seen wearing a white cap with sunglasses. Dressed casually, he enters his gold-colored Range Rover SV after waving at his fans. He is joined by his children at the event. Meanwhile, his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, is not spotted among them at the event.

Mahesh Babu is married to actress Namrata Shirodkar, and together they have two children, Gautam Krishna and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Mahesh Babu is known for being a devoted father and husband. He often shares glimpses of family vacations and outings on social media. Recently, the family enjoyed a memorable trip to Europe.

Mahesh Babu recently rejoiced during his son's graduation ceremony. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with acclaimed director S.S. Rajamouli for SSMB29. This partnership has generated immense anticipation among fans, who are eager to see the duo's interpretation of a powerful story.

Additionally, Mahesh will be teaming up with director Puri Jagannadh for another project in December 2024. Meanwhile, other details about the project are still under wraps.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu featured in the film Guntur Kaaram with actress Sreeleela. However, the film opened to mixed reviews and failed to perform well in theaters. Nevertheless, the actor has several films in his pipeline.

