Sudheer Babu reveals brother-in-law Mahesh Babu has been ‘supportive’ of his film career

Sudheer Babu has been experiencing a career high, ever since the release of his last drama film, Harom Hara. The film managed to fetch rave reviews from the audience and critics. On the personal front, Sudheer Babu, who is married to Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni recently opened up about his equation with the actor.

Sudheer Babu credits Mahesh Babu’s support throughout his career

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Sudheer Babu opened up about his equation with his brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu and mentioned that his brother-in-law has consistently supported his career.

The Prema Katha Chitram star even shared that Mahesh Babu has also been quite worried whenever he had hit a low patch. Sudheer expressed, “Mahesh has been supportive throughout my career. If he sees me work hard and the film doesn’t work as expected, he worries.”

Sudheer reveals whether he falls back on family’s support during his lows

Addressing the certain lows and failures of his career, Sudhir credited his family for always remaining the rock solid support whenever he needed them. He mentioned that whenever something has gone wrong in his career, it is his family who has been more worried than even him.

Moreover, Sudheer added that quite surprisingly, it is he himself who tends to console his family members who become worried over his temperamental career trend. He shared, “When something goes wrong, my family is more worried than I am. And then I am the one who ends up consoling them, telling them it’ll all work out.”

Sudheer Babu shares how he deals with failures

During the conversation, Sudheer Babu got candid and spoke about what goes in his mind while dealing with failures. He expressed that while it becomes difficult to see that his hard work hasn't fetched the desired results, he doesn’t tend to dwell on the past and spoil his present.

When Sudheer spoke about his journey not being easy despite being related to Mahesh Babu

Previously, in an interview with Indian Express, Sudheer Babu noted how his journey in films did not become easier just because he was related to mega stars like Mahesh Babu and Krishna.

Talking about that one sworn principle that he has always followed in his career, Sudheer then added, “I had this principle that I won’t ask anybody to get me a film like my father-in-law, Krishna Garu, or Mahesh Babu. And that’s how it’s been for the last 12 years of my career.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sudheer would be seen in Maa Nanna Superhero, which is tentatively scheduled for a release sometime this year.

