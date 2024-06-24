Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty shares THIS shocking news about marriage with his wife

Dharmajan Bolgatty, known for shows like Badai Bungalow, recently took to his Instagram handle to share some important news with his fans. Posting a picture with his wife Anuja, Dharmajan wrote in the first line of his caption, “My wife is getting married again.”

While the news came as a shock, the immediate following line gave much-needed clarity to all his followers.

Dharmajan Bolgatty’s wife gets married again… but to whom?

After a confusing start, Dharmajan clarified in his next line, revealing that he, himself was the groom. “I am the groom. Muhurtham between 9:30 and 10:30. Everyone’s blessings should be there.”

To make things clearer, Dharmajan is celebrating his 18th marriage anniversary with his wife Anuja today, June 24. However, the couple, who eloped eighteen years ago, hadn’t registered their marriage officially. On the occasion of their anniversary, they chose to re-marry in front of their kids and loved ones, legally registering their marriage. The couple has two kids, Veda and Vaiga.

Dharmajan’s quirky social media post has gone viral now, with comments from across Kerala pouring in.

One user wrote, “Very funny… Brother, let the jokes like this continue.” Another user wondered, “Will there be a feast brother?” Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt also commented on the post with two heart emojis, extending his support to the happy couple.

Why has Dharmajan Bolgatty been missing from Malayalam cinema?

Dharmajan Bolgatty has been a critical figure in the Malayalam TV industry, working on several shows such as Badai Bungalow and Bluff Master, which he co-hosted with his dear friend Ramesh Pisharody.

The actor and comedian has also worked in several movies, usually playing a sidekick role to the hero. However, the actor has not made any appearances for a while now.

Speaking about the same in an interview with Onmanorama in 2023, the actor mentioned that he was intentionally sidelined for unknown reasons. He also reflected that one of the major reasons might be that he does not ask for roles from people.

However, since that interview, Dharmajan Bolgatty has focused more on the political side of things and has not had many film appearances.

