Malayalam actress Shalu Menon recounts her experience in prison, says she lost roles post controversy

Shalu Menon is a household name in Malayali homes as she is quite popular in Malayalam films and television. She is also a dancer and runs a dance school in Kerala.

For the unversed, eleven years ago, she was arrested for a case and had to spend 49 days in prison. However, the case was later dropped. Recently during an interview, Shalu Menon spoke her heart out about that most troublesome phase of her life.

Shalu Menon talks about her experience in prison

In the interview, Shalu Menon revealed that she did not receive special treatment in jail and slept on the floor like everybody else. She was only supported by her mother, grandmother, and her students and their parents during her tough time. No other relatives supported her. However, they reconciled after her release from jail.

Shalu also shared in the interview that she lost a lot of film and serial offers because of the case and the jail time. She recalled how it dented her career because producers were afraid to give her roles because of her prison history.

However, despite the painful experience, she said that an artist is an artist who cannot be killed by anyone. Menon is currently busy running her dance school and training her students.

Why was Shalu Menon arrested?

The Solar Scam involved a company known as Team Solar, which used two women to create its political networking, including contacts with the Chief Minister's office in Kerala back in the year 2013. They defrauded many influential people 70 lakhs rupees by promising business partnerships or installation of solar power and collecting advance money.

Advertisement

Shalu Menon was one of the accused in the high-profile case but later she became scot-free as there wasn't much evidence against her.

Shalu Menon on the videos that created huge controversy

In 2009 some intimate videos allegedly featuring Shalu Menon were leaked online. According to Shalu, those videos were manipulated or morphed. People did not accept them as such initially back then, but with increasing awareness about deepfake technology, things changed slowly. Shalu Menon further said these videos have cost her dearly in terms of lost opportunities in her career.

ALSO READ: Controversial YouTuber-turned-actor Praneeth Hanumantu arrested by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau in Bengaluru