Mammootty praises PR Sreejesh's legacy as Indian Hockey goalkeeper retires, calls his Olympics game 'fitting finale'

PR Sreejesh, the Indian field hockey team's goalkeeper, retired on a high note after India secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on August 8. Having already announced that this would be his final game, the victory - marking a bronze medal for both him and Team India - was indeed a remarkable finish to his illustrious career. After India's triumph, Mammootty took to social media to celebrate and commend PR Sreejesh's enduring legacy.

Mammootty took to his X handle and wrote, "What a fitting finale to one of the greatest careers. Dear @16Sreejesh, here's hoping that your unmatched passion to the game will inspire many more to take up the sport. Wishing you nothing but happiness for your next chapter. Congrats to Team India for the Bronze Medal. #Paris2024."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India for their remarkable win. He took to his X handle and wrote, "A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics."

He further wrote, "Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation."

Meanwhile, PR Sreejesh erupted in emotional celebrations after the team clinched the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain on August 8. Sreejesh recreated his iconic celebration from India's Tokyo Olympics bronze win, sitting atop the goalpost and raising his hands triumphantly in the air.

Before India’s Paris Olympics campaign, Sreejesh had announced that this tournament would mark the end of his hockey career. The emotions were palpable as Sreejesh, overwhelmed by the victory, bowed down to the ground in front of his goalkeeping gloves once the referee confirmed India's win over Spain.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in the film titled Turbo receiving appreciation from all corners. The film, directed by Vysakh, released on May 23 this year. Next, Mammootty has joined hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for an untitled project. He will also feature in the film titled Bazooka.

