Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi congratulate Indian hockey team for making it to Paris Olympics 2024 semifinals; 'An edge-of-the-seat match’

The Indian contingent has been making the country proud by coming victorious at various sporting events at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. On August 4, the Indian Hockey Team made the viewers dance at the stadium when they made their way into the semi-finals of the coveted event. While every Indian celebrated their amazing feat, they were joined by Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Emraan Hashmi.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the winning team and penned, “An edge-of-the-seat match that ends with a win for Team India!!! The semi-finals are going to be amazing! Congratulations on a well-deserved win!! Come on.”

Joining him was Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu who watched the historical moment live from the stands in Paris. She shared multiple glimpses of the men in blue fighting and finally winning the crucial match. Soon after, she shared a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu with the stadium in the background and penned, “The thrill to win!”

Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi also congratulated the Indian Hockey Team on social media. The actor shared a picture of them hugging each other after the win and penned, “Wow congratulations team India.”

Those who have been following Taapsee on social media would know that she was in Paris, attending the coveted sporting event. The actress was joined by her sister Shagun in cheering for her husband Mathias Boe, who was coaching two Indian badminton players.

However, after the player’s exit from the tournament and Boe’s retirement as their coach, the actress also bid Paris adieu. A couple of hours ago, she dropped visuals from her last day in the city and penned, “What a wonderful bright day it was at the Olympics. And what a fun game to watch before leaving Paris. This has been truly an experience of a lifetime to spend almost a week in Paris watching games.”

Pannu also expressed her excitement for the release of her two movies, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

