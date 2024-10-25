Kedarnath visit: Vishnu Manchu begins sacred journey to 12 jyotirlingas ahead of Kannappa's release; Watch

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited and highly anticipated films. The upcoming movie is more in the news because of the interesting cameos of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohanlal. Ahead of the film’s release, Vishnu Manchu, along with his father and legendary actor Mohan Babu, went to Kedarnath and Badrinath to seek blessings. It is pertinent to mention that Vishu Manchu and Mohan Babu were also accompanied by film director Mukesh Kumar Singh. Check out the video below!

The same video was shared by Vishnu Manchu on her official Instagram page. Along with the video, the actor penned, “Started the journey of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The first one to visit is the holy Kedarnathॐ. Prayed for #Kannappa and the journey it's going to take. #HarHarMahadevॐ”

In the 37-second video, we can see Vishu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Mukesh Kumar landing by helicopter in the sacred land of Kedarnath. The trio looked lovely as they donned traditional outfits. The video also shows a glimpse of Kannappa’s team meeting the temple authorities at the sacred place and seeking their blessings for their movie.

Coming back to the movie, Kannappa is a mythological fantasy film helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The Vishnu Manchu starrer is reportedly based on the story of a staunch devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. Apart from being the lead, Vishnu has also contributed to the screenplay for Kannappa.

Besides him, Kannappa boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aishwarya Bhaskaran, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Madhoo, and Preity Mukhundan in pivotal roles. The upcoming big-budget film is made under the banners of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Originally shot in Telugu, Kannappa will be dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. It is worth mentioning that Kannappa is aiming for theatrical release in December this year.

