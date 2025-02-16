Marco OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch the Telugu version of Unni Mukundan's action thriller online

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco was released on SonyLIV a few days ago. However, the Haneef Adeni directorial is also set to make its digital debut on another streaming platform exclusively in Telugu. Continue reading to find out where you can watch the Telugu dubbed version of this action thriller online.

When and where to watch Marco (Telugu)

The Telugu dubbed version of Marco will start streaming on Aha from February 21 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Get ready to experience the most violent and biggest film on Aha! #Marco storms in with action like never before. Streaming from Feb 21 only in Telugu, on Aha! Overseas streaming from Feb 18 !"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Marco (Telugu)

A blind man named Victor identifies his friend Wasim’s killer, Russell, by recognizing the smell of his perfume and car. Russell, along with Wasim’s brother Tariq, murders Victor by throwing him into acid. Heartbroken, Victor’s brother Peter mourns the loss, while their adopted sibling Marco vows revenge.

As Marco hunts down the culprits, Russell’s father Tony manipulates events, leading to an attack on Peter. Barely surviving, Peter reveals the truth to Marco. Determined, he eliminates Russell’s men. Tony then kidnaps Victor’s pregnant wife, Isha, forcing Marco into a deadly confrontation. After a brutal battle, he kills Tony and Tariq, dismantling their empire.

Advertisement

Russell’s brother Cyrus retaliates, launching a massacre at the Adattu home. Marco’s family, including Isha, is slaughtered. Gravely injured, Marco transforms and takes on Russell and Cyrus. He kills them both and rescues Isha’s newborn. In the end, Marco walks away with the child, only to see him taken, sealing his tragic fate.

Cast and crew of Marco (Telugu)

Marco is a film written and directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed. It features Unni Mukundan in the lead role, with cinematography handled by Chandru Selvaraj and editing by Shameer Muhammed. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur.