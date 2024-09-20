Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Rao Ramesh's family drama flick online

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam starring Rao Ramesh released in theaters on August 23. Directed by Lakshman Karya, the film had a decent theatrical run. Now, the film has made its digital debut and streaming on OTT platforms.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam released on the OTT platform Aha today, September 20. According to reports, the streaming giant acquired the digital rights of the film at a really high price, which has not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, the film was reportedly made on a budget of approximately Rs 4 crore.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam revolves around the life of Subramanyam who struggles with his life due to unemployment. However, his life takes a fateful turn after he discovers Rs 10 lakh in his bank account out of nowhere. Nonetheless, he spends the money without knowing where the money came from, leading to some unfortunate consequences.

This family drama entertainer was helmed by Lakshman Karya. Apart from Rao Ramesh, the film also includes actors like Ramya Pasupuleti, Indraja, Ajay, Annapurnamma, Ankith Koyya and several others.

Meanwhile, Rao Ramesh is one of the highest-paid character artists in South Indian cinema. He once revealed that he earns more than Rs 4.5 lakh per day. During an interview with Great Andhra, he said, "Rs 4.5 lakh is a lesser figure. I have earned more than that per day, all in white money with taxes paid on every paisa."

He further shared that usually character artists in Telugu are paid less but he has always negotiated his way out in the industry. He added, "If we ask for 100 rupees, they start bargaining at 50."

Rao Ramesh also mentioned that his remuneration varies with every film he does. He also revealed that outsiders earn more than him and said they "are earning 2-3 times more than me, yet no one writes about them."

