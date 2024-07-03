Suriya and Pooja Hegde shoot 2 romantic songs for their next film; action-packed portions to be shot in Andaman schedule

Suriya is all set to present his much-awaited movie Kanguva, which is slated to release on October 10, 2024. As the actor is currently filming for his next movie, tentatively called Suriya 44 in Andaman, the team seems to have wrapped up song shoots recently with Pooja Hegde as the co-lead.

According to a recent report by Vikatan, the Suriya 44 team has finished shooting for two songs with Suriya and Pooja. Moreover, the report also claims that the team has filmed some action-packed portions in the Andaman region as well.

Suriya and Pooja Hedge wrap up two song shoots in Andaman

The team of Suriya 44 has apparently been planning some highly engaging action sequences for the movie. The team had started their first schedule in Andaman a while ago, with Suriya being spotted at the airport upon his arrival.

Additionally, it is reported that the stunt coordinator Kecha Khamphakdee was impressed by Suriya's commitment to the action sequences in the movie. The much-awaited movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj had released a glimpse from the film a while back, giving a sneak peek as the filming began.

Besides Pooja Hegde, the movie also features actors like Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in key roles, with Santhosh Narayanan handling the musical tracks and scores. The film also marks Suriya's first collaboration with the director.

Suriya’s Workfront

Suriya is next set to be seen in the highly anticipated fantasy movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films in Tamil cinema, features the Jai Bhim actor as a warrior king.

Besides the lead protagonist, the film also has actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their debut in Tamil cinema. Furthermore, the movie includes an additional ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor is also making a cameo appearance in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood movie Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara.

