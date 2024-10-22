Meiyazhagan OTT release: Know when and where to watch Karthi starrer family drama online

Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, hit the big screens on September 27. The film opened to positive responses from the viewers and had a successful theatrical run. Now, the movie is all set to make its digital debut in less than a week.

Karthi starrer Meiyazhagan will release on Netflix this Sunday, October 27. The movie will be available on the streaming platform in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Soon after the announcement was made, a fan posted, "Can’t wait to watch!"

The story of the film revolves around the life of Arul, a man who sold his ancestral home in 1996 and distanced himself from his family, staying only in touch with his uncle. After many years, he returns to his hometown for a cousin's wedding, where he reconnects with that same cousin.

Although Arul doesn't remember spending time with him in the past, they rebuild their relationship, recalling their shared history. Arul, who is portrayed as withdrawn and troubled, contrasts with his cousin's cheerful and upbeat personality. The film highlights their growing bond and how their lives change as their friendship deepens.

Directed by 96 fame Prem Kumar, the film was produced by Karthi's brother Suriya and sister-in-law Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainments.

In an interview with YouWe Media, Karthi opened up about Suriya's reaction to his movie. He said, "Suriya was very very happy with the final output of the film. He even asked me about how are you getting these scripts. He also called up the director and spoke to him after watching the film."

Adding to the topic, Director Prem Kumar went on to say, "He firstly said thanks for making the film and that after watching the movie it feels like a stone is stuck inside your throat and unable to swallow. It was that kind of a feeling for him."

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, the movie also features Devadarshini, Rajkiran, Ilavarasu and more.

