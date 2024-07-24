R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman reveals her father found her first song ‘refreshing’ and ‘calming’

AR Rahman’s fame and recognition as one of the greatest music composers of India has been a befitting description of his unwavering talents. While his songs tug a chord with every music lover’s heart even today, it is now the time for his daughter, Khatija Rahman, to follow in his footsteps.

The budding musician is all set to bring forth her musical melody as the sole music composer for the film, Minmini, directed by Halitha Shameem. And recently, Khatija talked about her many key anecdotes about her father, who has been an indispensable part of her journey.

Khatija Rahman reveals her dad, AR Rahman advised her to ‘find her own sound’

During an address to the press right before the audio launch of Minmini, Khatija Rahman opened up on various insights about her musical journey, especially when it concerns the values left by her father and music maestro, AR Rahman. Revealing what her father had to say when he listened to her song for the first time, Khatija remarked that he found it calming and refreshing. Sharing the valuable advice AR Rahman gave to her, she said, “He advised me to find my own sound, and assured that he would always be there for me.”

Khatija shares how she would navigate inevitable comparisons with her father

Moving forth in her statements, Khatija acknowledged the possibility of her facing inevitable comparisons with none other than her father, who has curated a legacy for himself. The star daughter revealed that while the Raayan composer would be absent on the day she goes onto the stage, nonetheless, she feels confident.

Talking about comparisons, Khatija remarked that she wished to start slowly and prove herself gradually before her father stepped in to speak about her at all. Moreover, she also explained her apprehensions about social media trolling and expressed, “Otherwise, I know what will happen on social media. I have no interest in feeding the trolls. I can’t escape criticism or comparisons, but I would like to be my own person first.”

Khatija claims she felt like an imposter when news about her launch as a composer came up

Towards the conclusion of her revelations, Khatija Rahman spilled beans on feeling like a complete imposter, when news about her launch as a solo music composer spread in the media. The budding artist revealed how she dealt with times of self-doubt, reading all the comments about what people had to say about her.

Moreover, she emphasized that she wants her work to do all the talking and not let people think that she took such an enormous opportunity for granted. Seeking people to only share constructive criticism over her work, Khatija said, “ I hope people give constructive feedback about Minmini, instead of choosing to bash me on social media.”

