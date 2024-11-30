Teja Sajja recalls Ranveer Singh’s reaction to his performance in Prasanth Varma’s Hanu-Man: 'The way he spoke...'

Teja Sajja’s 2024 release Hanu-Man received massive appreciation and love from the audience. The film scored big at the box office and crossed Rs. 226 crore in India within the fourth weekend of its release. The Prasanth Varma directorial became the ninth highest-grossing Tollywood film in India. And recently, Teja shared the biggest compliment that he has received so far for this performance in the movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Teja Sajja shared a picture with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh while he opened up about the latter’s detailed compliment to his performance and film.

Recalling the Bajirao Mastani star’s words, Teja penned, “As the year’s wrapping up, I’ve been asked a lot about the best compliment I’ve received. Honestly, I’ve kept this to myself for a while because it felt so personal, but now I feel like sharing it. The best compliment came from this Man—Ranveer Singh!”

His post further read, “The way he spoke about my performance, breaking it down with so much detail and love, noticing even the minutest things, just blew me away. It wasn’t just a compliment; it was pure encouragement, straight from the heart. That’s the kind of person he is—kind, genuine, and full of love. Thank you, Bhai, for making my journey even more special. Much love always!”

For the untold, Ranveer Singh was supposed to be a part of an upcoming film titled Rakshas that was directed by Prasanth Varma. This would have been the director’s project after Hanu-Man.

However, reportedly, the actor bid adieu to the project, citing creative differences. The source had said, “While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences.”

Later, one of Prasanth’s posts on X (Twitter) had grabbed attention, as many believed it to be a cryptic dig at Ranveer Singh, who walked away from the film.



Fans were quick to respond on the matter and were sanguine that the director was unhappy with the way that Ranveer and his collaboration failed to pan out.

Moving on, Teja Sajja has the film Mirai lined up ahead. On the other hand, Prasanth Varma is working on the sequel to Hanu-Man, titled Jai Hanuman, which will star Rishabh Shetty in the lead role.

