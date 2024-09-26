Mohan Babu’s house help arrested for stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from his home? Here's what we know

Mohan Babu is a renowned veteran actor who has worked in over 500 films to date. Recently, it was reported that Rs 10 lakh cash went missing from his house. After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the amount was allegedly stolen by one of his house helps.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Mohan Babu's secretary had filed a theft complaint with the Pahadishareef police a few days ago. Following that, cops nabbed the accused in Tirupati.

Reports suggest that the theft took place at Mohan Babu's residence in Jalpally village on September 22. The miscreant, identified as Vadithe Ganesh Naik, used to work as an office boy with the actor and did other chores.

One day, Mohan Babu's secretary arrived from his trip to Tirupati with Rs 10 lakh cash. He placed the money in his room in the servant quarters. However, he noticed that the cash from his room had gone missing. Following that, he registered a complaint with the police.

The officials went through the CCTV footage and noticed that the accused person was leaving the house late at night and moving suspiciously. Cops were suspicious about the activity and formed teams to gather technical evidence.

Soon, they went to Tirupati and detained Vadithe Ganesh Naik. The miscreant was remanded and charged under Section 306 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). According to the report, police even seized Rs 7.3 lakh cash from him along with a mobile.

Talking about Mohan Babu, he began his acting career during the mid-70s. Before becoming an actor, he worked as an assistant director in the Indian film industry. For the unversed, his real name is Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu and he decided to change his name following the success of his movie Swargam Narakam.

Mohan Babu has also been honored with Padma Shri back in 2007 by the Government of India after recognizing his contribution to Indian cinema. Meanwhile, the actor might play a prominent role in the upcoming film Kannappa starring his son Vishnu Manchu.

