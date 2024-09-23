Meet Aishwarya as Maremma from Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa; first look poster will leave you spellbound

Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa has become one of the most highly anticipated films of his career. Recently, the makers of the mythological drama unveiled an intriguing poster of actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran on September 23, 2024. The makers of the Vishnu Manchu starrer have introduced her character as Maremma with a social media post. Check out the first look at Aishwarya's character below!

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Introducing #Aishwarya as #Maremma who is set to unleash wildness in the forests; get ready to experience the force chaos in #Kannappa." In the picture, Aishwarya looks fierce in a never-seen-before avatar. The actress is seen with heavy makeup on her face and her expression hints at a grey shade to the role in the Vishnu Manchu's film.

Aishwarya Bhaskaran is a noted actress who has contributed to several Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She is the daughter of popular Lakshmi and K Bhaskaran. Aishwarya marked her debut with the Tamil film Nyayangal Jayikatte. In her Malayalam debut, the actress shared the silver screen with Mohanlal in Butterflies. Besides, Aishwarya has also appeared in many television serials like Anandham, Muhurtham, Parijatham, etc.

For the unversed, Kannappa is a mythological fantasy film directed by filmmaker Mukesh Kumar Singh. The upcoming Vishnu Manchu starrer is based on the tale of a staunch devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. It is pertinent to mention that the actor has also contributed to the screenplay for Kannappa. The big-budget film is being made under the banners of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Besides Vishnu Manchu and Aishwrya, Kannappa boasts an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Madhoo, and Preity Mukhundan in crucial roles. Interestingly, Akshay and Prabhas will be seen in cameo yet pivotal roles in the film. It is worth mentioning that Kannappa was shot originally in Telugu, however, the film is set to captivate audiences with dubbed releases in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

How excited are you about watching Kanappa on the big screen with such huge cameos? Do not forget to tell us in the comments below!

