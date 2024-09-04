‘Mohanlal called me to ask…’: Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals getting a call from former AMMA President over her revelation of hidden cameras in changing room

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse that might be triggering for some readers.

Radikaa Sarathkumar left everyone in the Malayalam film industry shocked after she revealed how hidden cameras were placed in her changing room. Well, the actress opened up about facing such challenges at her workplace while shooting for the first time, in the wake of the Hema Committee reports. And now, Radikaa revealed getting a call from none other than Mohanlal, who recently stepped down as the president of the AMMA.

While speaking to a group of press personnel in Chennai, Radikaa Sarathkumar revealed how she got a call from actor Mohanlal, right after she revealed finding hidden cameras in the changing room of one of her films. The diva mentioned that the senior star enquired if she faced such a problem in the shooting sets of one of his films.

As per Mathrubhumi, Radikaa recalled her chat with the mega star and said, “Mohanlal called me to ask if such an incident had occurred on any set where he was present. When I realised that people on the set were watching the hidden camera footage, I began shouting. I also contacted the production company’s authorities and demanded immediate action.”

Well, it was during an interview with CNN News18 when Radikaa remembered how she was shocked to discover that hidden cameras were placed in her changing room, at the shooting set of one of her films.

Radikaa narrated that she found a few people in her film sets watching a video and laughing slyly. Quite surprised by their behavior, she stepped closer to them and was shocked to see that they were watching women changing clothes inside their caravans.

Continuing with her thoughts at that time, Radikaa revealed she immediately became concerned of her privacy and safety. She added that she ended up having an argument with those four people and asked them to delete every single one of their videos immediately. She added that there was nothing much she could do because she was leaving for the airport.

