Mohanlal on romance in films: 'Feel some kind of love towards the heroine' - Throwback

In today's throwback, we revisit the time when Mohanlal was asked about his feelings while performing romantic scenes. The veteran actor was candid and shared his genuine emotions. This was around the time his film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Iruvar, was the talk of the town.

During a TV show aired on Kairali TV, actor Mukesh spoke to Mohanlal about his onscreen chemistry with heroines. The Malayalam star mentioned that he had romanced several leading ladies in many films. Mukesh said that viewers often asked him whether filming such romantic scenes was a pleasant experience. He pointed out that most people didn’t realize these scenes were shot in front of large crews with many people watching.

Mukesh then added that whenever he saw Mohanlal performing romantic scenes, he noticed a certain sincerity in his approach. He admitted to being surprised by how genuine the actor appeared in those moments. Curious, Mukesh asked whether the Drishyam actor had ever developed real feelings for any of his co-stars during filming.

Responding to the question, Mohanlal said, "Love is a very beautiful emotion. To be frank, we are loving everyone at every time. But we are giving this love to only a selected number of people. When we shoot romantic song sequences, we usually feel some kind of love towards the heroine, and that is an obvious fact."

The Thudarum star also shared that the feelings he developed for his heroines were not lasting. He explained that the emotional connection usually faded once the song sequence was completed. Mohanlal further mentioned that the bond existed only during the shoot and did not continue beyond that.

Now, coming to his work front, Mohanlal has several projects in his pipeline, including MMMN, Hridayapoorvam, Drishyam 3, L3: The Beginning and more. Currently, his film Thudarum is doing wonders at the box office. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie has become a massive success. Apart from this, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan also performed exceptionally well in theaters.

