Mohanlal looks like an absolute pookie, posing alongside Malavika Mohanan from Hridayapoorvam sets; PICS

Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Hridayapoorvam. As the film was undergoing shoot in Pune, the actress shared a picture with the superstar, with the latter appearing cute as always.

In the post shared by the actress, she penned, “Sending all of you love from team Hridayapoorvam. It’s been a while so a big ‘hi’ and a big hug to all of you. We’ve been shooting in Pune since a couple of weeks and it’s been incredibly hectic but so much fun at the same time.”

Along with the picture, the actress also shared an animated version of the same, and explained how she was feeling pessimistic about hoping on the trend.

Malavika Mohanan had made the headlines earlier after the actress replied to a netizen who questioned her pairing alongside the veteran actor. A user had commented on the 33-year age gap between her and Mohanlal, which led the actress to respond.

In her words, the actress said, “Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half baked, baseless assumptions.”

Talking about the movie, Hridayapoorvam is Mohanlal’s reunion with veteran director Sathyan Anthikad after several years. The movie, which is yet to unveil its plot, is speculated to be a light-hearted drama flick similar to the director’s previous works.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the blockbuster flick L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial was the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, exploring the aftermath of the first installment.

With a new threat at bay, the man must fend off and protect his lands once again, with an old nemesis being connected to it all. The movie is part of a planned trilogy, with the subsequent part also to explore the younger years of Abr’aam Khureshi. The film is slated to begin streaming on JioHotstar.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is next set to hit the big screens on April 25, 2025, with the film Thudarum.

