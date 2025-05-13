Chotta Mumbai 4K: Mohanlal starrer’s re-release postponed from actor’s birthday due to Thudarum success

Mohanlal is celebrating his 65th birthday on May 21, 2025; fans are already excited about it. While his iconic movie Chotta Mumbai was supposed to be re-released on his birthday, now it has been postponed.

In a recent post by Mohanlal’s close friend and producer Maniyanpilla Raju, it was announced that the film would be postponed due to the success of Thudarum. However, the 4K restored version is yet to receive a new date.

Chotta Mumbai is a Malayalam-language action comedy directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film, written by Benny P. Nayarambalam, tells the story of Vasco Da Gama, aka Thala, and his gang of friends.

Leading a life with happy-go-lucky terms, Thala and his friends remain unemployed, creating havoc in their society. However, things turn dark when he and his friends lock horns with a corrupt police officer who also lives as a gangster.

Chotta Mumbai features Mohanlal in the leading role and an ensemble cast that includes Kalabhavan Mani, Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bijukuttan, and many more. The movie is musically crafted by Rahul Raj.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the movie Thudarum. The massive blockbuster film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, is a crime drama featuring the tale of Shanmugham aka Benz, a man living a quaint life with his family.

However, his life takes a turn for the worse when his prized automobile gets involved in a police case. How does the same affect his life, and where it leads him sets up the rest of the movie.

With Mohanlal in the lead, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and many more.

Moving forward, Mohanlal is currently involved in the shoot of Hridayapoorvam, a feel-good film with director Sathyan Anthikad. The movie features Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead. Furthermore, the actor will appear in a cameo role for the film Kannappa, with Vishnu Manchu as the lead.

