Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna donates Rs 10 lakh for those affected; Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan also extend help

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of multiple deaths.

The recent tragedy that struck the lives of people in Wayanad has sent shockwaves across the nation. With the people’s world being turned upside down, South stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Mammootty, and many more have donated funds to felicitate the affected victims.

As per IANS, Rashmika Mandanna has donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the needful. Moreover, Megastar Mammootty had personally visited the collection center in Ernakulam to hand over the cheque of Rs 20 lakhs.

Besides them, Dulquer Salmaan also donated to the cause, expressing solidarity with the victims of the calamity. As per the report by India Today, Tamil stars Suriya, Jyothika, and Karthi also collectively donated an amount of Rs 50 lakhs to the CM’s relief fund.

Suriya had previously shared his worries and sentiments with the landslide victims in an X (formerly Twitter) post. In a sorrowful message, the actor expressed, “#WayanadLandslide my thoughts and prayers with the families.. Heartbreaking..! Respects to all members of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with rescue operations.”

Check out the official post:

Furthermore, Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim also extended their help towards the landslide victims and notified of donating an amount of Rs 25 Lakhs towards the relief fund. Many more actors have also been striving to help the people of Wayanad in their time of need and also volunteered to help out in person as well.

Earlier, various actors in South cinema had expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in Wayanad. Notably, superstars and political organization leaders Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay had expressed their heartfelt words towards the victims.

According to various reports, the toll of deceased by the disastrous event has risen to 256 people, with more than 200 people still missing. Various centers are also set up all over the state where citizens are volunteering to help the needy and to felicitate the collection of donations from various sources.

