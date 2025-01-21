Movie leak grips South: After Game Changer, Pushpa 2 Reloaded, Akash Murali-Aditi Shankar’s Nesippaya becomes new target of piracy

Nesippaya, starring debutant Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar, hit the big screens during the Sankranti festivities on January 14. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie received mixed responses from audiences. While the film was already facing tough competition from other Pongal releases at the box office, it has now fallen victim to piracy as well.

That's right, Nesippaya has been leaked online on several pirated websites, including Filmyzilla. Internet users can easily watch the movie or even download it from these portals without any hassle. The Akash Murali starrer is available for download on phones and desktops in HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p resolutions. Its Hindi dubbed version is also available on these sites.

In the past few weeks, several movies have been leaked online including Pushpa 2 Reloaded, Game Changer, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Daaku Maharaaj, and Barroz, among others. This has become a serious issue, with piracy affecting the business of a movie.

Producer of Game Changer Sreenivasa Kumar reacted strongly to the movie getting leaked online and expressed his frustration. He wrote, “This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers – it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people.”

Nesippaya is directed and written by Vishnuvardhan, with Neelan Sekar also contributing to the screenplay. The film is produced by S. Xavier Britto and Sneha Britto. The cinematography is handled by Cameron Eric Bryson, while A. Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing. The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The cast of Nesippaya includes Akash Murali as Arjun, while Aditi Shankar portrays Diya Ramalingam. Prabhu takes on the role of Gautham and R. Sarathkumar plays Adhinarayanan. Khushbu stars as Vasundhra Adhinarayanan, while Kalki Koechlin appears as Indirani Jahan.

Shiv Panditt plays Monty and Raja portrays Varadharajan. George Kora plays Karthik Adhinarayanan, and Vikkals Vikram portrays Subramaniaraju. Mathew Varghese is seen as Vishwanathan, Arjun's father, and Sriranjani plays Vaidehi, Arjun's mother. Parvathi T plays Geeta, Diya's mother and Prajna Ravi appears as Arjun's sister.

