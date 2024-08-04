Nag Ashwin recalls the time Deepika Padukone agreed to play 'Su-m80' aka Sumathi in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, shares photo

In Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone portrays the character Sumathi, a pivotal role that has garnered significant attention. Set in a futuristic world, the film focuses on the prophesied child that Sumathi carries, believed to be the reincarnation of the Kalki avatar, destined to bring about the end of evil. Recently, Nag Ashwin took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the time Deepika Padukone said yes to playing Su-m80 in the Prabhas starrer.

The filmmaker shared a screenshot on his Instagram handle which showed a video call with Deepika Padukone, who can be seen smiling and appearing to be in a casual setting. Meanwhile, the caption on the Instagram Story reads: "Throwback to the call when @deepikapadukone agreed to become Su-m80." Nag Ashwin got nostalgic and happily recalled the moment when Deepika Padukone agreed to the role. Both Deepika and the filmmaker can be seen beaming with joy in the unseen photo from their meeting.

Deepika's performance in Kalki 2898 AD has been described as both subdued and impactful, showcasing her determination as a pregnant woman fighting to protect her unborn child against formidable odds. Critics have praised her portrayal, particularly highlighting a powerful scene where her character walks in fire, which has been noted as one of the film's most memorable moments.

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Overall, Deepika's role in Kalki 2898 AD not only adds depth to the narrative but also resonates with audiences due to its emotional significance.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has several films in her pipeline. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Singham Again. Deepika takes on the role of Shakti Shetty, a fierce and no-nonsense cop in this third installment of the franchise.

Deepika is also expected to reprise her role in the sequel to Brahmastra, which has been highly anticipated following the success of the first installment. The movie originally featured Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

