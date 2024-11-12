Who is Priti Challa? Meet Krish Jagarlamudi’s second wife, fourth-generation gynecologist and hospital owner

Renowned filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi’s second marriage news has been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now. The director tied the knot with reputed Hyderabad-based gynecologist Priti Challa, and the pictures from their simple yet surreal wedding have been showered with a lot of love. In this article, we will learn more about Priti, who is a fourth-generation doctor from a family run by women-only healthcare specialists.

Who is Priti Challa?

Priti Challa is one of the most renowned gynecologists and obstetricians hailing from Ameerpet in Hyderabad. She hails from a family of female doctors and healthcare specialists, being the fourth generation pursuing the selfless profession. She has an experience of over 16 years in the specific department.

Priti Challa’s educational qualifications

The 41-year-old gynecologist has been practicing medicine since 2007. Born in Hyderabad, she completed schooling from St. Ann’s High School. Thereafter, her higher academic career started off at Sri Ramachandra University (SRMC) in Chennai, from where she bagged her MBBS degree. Thereafter, she also earned her MS degree from the same institute under Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Priti Challa’s first marriage

For the unversed, prior to her marriage with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the fertility specialist Priti Challa is said to have been married earlier. As per the Economic Times, both Krish and Priti were married before. However, unlike the filmmaker, not much detail is available about her first husband.

Priti’s passion for a career in medicine was fuelled by her mother and grandmother

For Priti, the satisfaction that comes from selflessly helping her patients hasn’t been just a manner of livelihood. It is, in fact, rooted deep inside her upbringing, surrounded by her mother and grandmother, who had dedicated all their lives to the service of providing good healthcare to others.

Her mother, too, was a gynecologist, and her grandmother worked tirelessly to bring up high-quality healthcare facilities for women in the country.

Priti Challa now runs her family-established Challa Hospital

Following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, Priti Challa is now leading the way for her family’s very own Challa Hospital. Located in Guntur, this healthcare infrastructure was established by her grandparents in 1984, and she, being the fourth generation of the family, is the one who leads it now.

She also has her brother, Dr. Chaitanya Challa, who oversees the proper management of the hospital now. In one of her previous interviews with Hans India, Priti had talked about her family hospital.

She had said, “I came back to work at my family hospital that’s 'Challa Hospital' and worked with my mother to learn to be a good practitioner. Challa Hospital' was started by my grandmother, who was a physician, in 1984. It was her dream to give good quality service at a low cost, and it was carried on by my father and mother. Now, I and my brother are taking care of the hospital. It will always be in my family to carry on the objective.”

Priti Challa’s second marriage to Krish Jagarlamudi

On November 11, 2024, Priti Challa tied the knot ceremoniously with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, which took place in Hyderabad. Their celebration was an intimate one attended by only close friends and family members.

Their wedding date, November 11, has a special significance for both Krish and Priti, as their respective birth dates, November 10 and November 12, also align beautifully around the same time.

As per reports, the couple will host a grand wedding reception soon on November 16, 2024, and is likely to be attended by the who’s who from across the film industry.

