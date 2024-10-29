What has happened in legal case against astrologer Venu Swamy over Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala divorce predictions?

Astrologer Venu Swamy landed in legal trouble after he made controversial remarks on actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's divorce ahead of their marriage. His prediction sparked public outrage and the Telugu Digital Film Journalists Association filed a complaint against him with the Telangana State Women’s Commission. In a recent development, the High Court has requested a probe into the matter.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, Venu Swamy first contested the complaint in court and obtained a stay that paused any action by the Women’s Commission. However, the Telangana High Court lifted the stay and allowed the Commission to continue with its investigation.

The court further declared that the Women’s Commission holds the authority to address the complaint as needed. Following this High Court directive, Venu Swamy has been called in for questioning by the Commission. The court also instructed them to conclude its investigation and submit a report within a week.

Venu Swamy's bold prediction gained attention after a video went viral in which he claimed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would part ways before 2027 due to the involvement of another woman. The video quickly sparked criticism online. Following the backlash, Swamy issued an apology, explaining that his prediction was influenced by past events in Naga Chaitanya’s life, particularly his history with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Venu Swamy further pledged to stop making predictions about the personal lives of film stars, stating, "I vowed never to predict the futures of film stars and politicians, and I will keep my word." He also mentioned that he contacted MAA President Manchu Vishnu to inform him of his decision to refrain from making any future predictions about actors’ lives.

"MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future," Swamy said.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings with Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8 this year. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of their family members in Hyderabad.

