WATCH: Naga Chaitanya turns perfect host for wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala; touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet at ANR National Award 2024
Naga Chaitanya and fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala come together for the ANR National Award 2024 with Chay spotted touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet as a mark of respect.
The ANR National Award 2024 event is being held on October 28, 2024, with stars from Telugu cinema flowing in. In a recent video papped from the function, we spotted Naga Chaitanya touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet as a sign of respect as he arrives for the event.
Naga Chaitanya was also spotted arriving at the event with his soon-to-be wife Sobhita Dhulipala as both of them rocked their looks in formal attire. While Chay was spotted wearing a blue-colored outfit, Sobhita complimented the couple's look in her green attire.
Watch the papped videos of Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dulipala from ANR National Award 2024: