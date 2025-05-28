Unni Mukundan shares screenshot of his chat with Tovino Thomas amid alleged spat over Narivetta’s success

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Unni Mukundan has been in the news after his manager, Vipin, accused him of physical assault, after the latter praised Tovino Thomas’ film Narivetta. The Marco actor has already clarified the false allegations being made about him, stating that no physical altercation occurred during their confrontation.

Moreover, Unni Mukundan addressed claims of being angry and jealous over Tovino's success and revealed that these were mere propaganda tactics intended to tarnish the reputation of both actors.

Unni Mukundan gets an audio message from Tovino Thomas

While Unni Mukundan had previously mentioned that everything was sorted out between him and Tovino Thomas regarding the incident that occurred, he now took to his Instagram stories. He shared a screenshot of his chats with the Narivetta star.

It seems the latter has sent an audio message to the Get Set Baby actor, indicating how everything between them is in good spirits.

Unni Mukundan and Tovino Thomas bond over their favorite actor

One of the key highlights of the chats between the two Mollywood actors was their shared love and adoration for superstar Mohanlal.

The duo could be seen sharing memes and stickers of the senior actor, suggesting that all is truly well between them.

Unni Mukundan revealed his phone call with Tovino Thomas

Previously, in an interview with Manorama Online, Unni Mukundan spilled the beans on the phone conversation he had with Tovino Thomas after the incorrect accusations made by the former’s manager, Vipin.

He explained, “I personally called Tovino and explained everything — he understood the situation. We’ve been friends since we entered the industry and share a strong bond. Tovino was someone who celebrated the success of 'Marco' with me. No false rumor can destroy that friendship."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

