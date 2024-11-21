Did Nayanthara just take a dig at Dhanush by thanking Shah Rukh Khan and others in a new post?

Nayanthara has yet again proven that she is the absolute boss lady. Amid a clash with Dhanush, who levied a copyright claim worth Rs. 10 crores on her recently released Netflix documentary, the Jawan actress has now, on the contrary, thanked many producers who were willing to give an NOC to her project without any delay or hesitation so as to use clips from their films in it.

Issuing another open letter on her social media account, Nayanthara thanked various producers with whom she has worked in different language film industries for permitting her to use clips from those projects in her Netflix film.

Nayanthara captioned the post as, “The most precious thing I've earned in these 20 years of my career is the friendships, love, and respect I’ve got from the ones I've worked with. I really thank all the producers who have supported me in this endeavor for their goodwill and magnanimity always. Thank you.”

These included Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan on behalf of Red Chillies Entertainment, Archana Kalpathi from AGS Entertainments, KE Gnanavel Raja from Studio Green, and AR Murugadoss from Fox Star Studios.

Other names also included Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela and his son Ram Charan on behalf of Konidela Production Company, Udhayanidhi Stalin from Red Giant Movies, and more.

Coming back to Nayanthara’s public spat with Dhanush, it all stemmed from the latter booking a copyright claim against the actress’ Netflix documentary for Rs. 10 crores for infringing a 3-second-long clip from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by the Raayan star.

In an open letter and statement issued on her social media account previously, the lady superstar didn’t shy away from sternly calling it an ‘all-time low blow’ by Dhanush, even hinting that he is a double-faced person.

She wrote, “This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage at audio launches, in front of your innocent fans. But clearly, you do not practice what you preach, at least not with me and my partner.”

While Dhanush’s lawyer on his behalf reiterated in a statement that the clip in concern must be removed from the documentary within 24 hours, it was the actor’s father and filmmaker, Kasthuri Raja, who later gave out a shocking statement.

As quoted by Samayam, he had said, “Work is important to us. We are moving forward. There is no time to respond to those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Like me, my son is focused only on work. As for Nayanthara’s claim that she waited for two years, that is simply not true. I don’t want to talk about it.”

For the unversed, the actress’ documentary on Netflix titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was released on her birthday, November 18, 2024.

