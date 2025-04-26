NC24 Big Update: Naga Chaitanya to pull off an excavation like never before across wild and rugged terrains for Karthik Dandu directorial

Naga Chaitanya is all set to step into the world of exploration with his next film, NC24. We’re speaking about his upcoming project directed by Karthik Dandu. The film is touted to be a mythical thriller and promises to take audiences on a journey to faraway and untapped locations in wild terrains.

The makers of the film recently dropped a scintillating video update, giving audiences a peek into the world of NC24. The actor, who is seen sporting a completely new look and style for the thriller, is shown joining the filmmaker to explore dark caves, raging rivers, and mysterious jungles for the movie.

Additionally, the makers offered a glimpse into the extensive arrangements being made for the movie, including the intricate construction of artifacts and the assembly of massive outdoor sets.

From the looks of it, the filmmakers seem determined to deliver a never-before-seen spectacle with the Naga Chaitanya starrer. A lot of hard work is clearly being put in, not just by the actor but, most importantly, by the crew and designers.

Moreover, audiences also get a glimpse of the VFX that will be used in the film, as the makers showcased how certain figurines are being crafted using sheer imagination and technology.

Sharing the video on the film’s official X handle, the makers wrote: "Years of ideation. Months of preparation. Endless rehearsals. And what you’re seeing now is just a whisper of the storm that’s coming! #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Get ready for a never-before-seen mythical thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat."

For the unversed, Chay was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel. The Telugu survival drama performed extremely well at the box office and went on to mint crores. Impressively, the movie maintained its winning streak even after debuting on OTT platforms.

Previously, reports had surfaced about Naga Chaitanya being roped in for another web series after Dhootha. An OTTPlay report highlighted that the actor is part of the show Mayasabha, which is written by screenwriter-turned-director Deva Katta.

Nonetheless, an official confirmation from the actor regarding this project is still awaited.

