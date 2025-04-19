Naga Chaitanya returns to web series after Dhootha’s success, teams up with SSMB29 dialogue writer

Naga Chaitanya has an exceptionally exciting lineup of projects ahead, promising a strong sense of versatility. Recent reports suggest that the Thandel star will be returning to the web series genre once again, following the massive success of his last one, Dhootha.

Interestingly, filmmaker and screenwriter Deva Katta, who has been roped in to write the dialogues for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus SSMB29, is planning a web series titled Mayasabha.

In a recent post on X, the director revealed that Mayasabha Season 1 will have a total runtime of 400 minutes and is expected to release in the last quarter of this year.

While Deva Katta hinted at directing his favorite actor for Mayasabha, a report by OTT Play has confirmed that it is none other than Naga Chaitanya who has been selected for the role.

Check out the post here:

The report further suggested that Mayasabha will be a political crime drama with a highly realistic tone. An official announcement is expected to be made soon by the makers.

Coming back to Dhootha, the Telugu horror-mystery series was directed by Vikram Kumar and featured Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The eight-episode thriller premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023.

In other news, Naga Chaitanya’s last release, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, was a smashing hit at the box office. The Telugu survival drama, co-starring Sai Pallavi, enjoyed a winning streak and received critical acclaim and heartfelt appreciation.

Up next, the actor has an untitled film, NC24, in the pipeline, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The project was announced last year on Chay's birthday and is expected to be a mythical thriller.

Chaitanya has also been making headlines lately due to his personal life. The actor recently got married for the second time to Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple had an intimate wedding celebration at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in December 2024.

