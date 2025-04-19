Kannada movies and series releasing on OTT this week: Mithya to Tuk Tuk

Kannada cinema is making its way to OTT once again with a new lineup of films and series. Here are the details you can check out to learn more about them.

Kannada movies releasing on OTT

1. Mithya

Cast: Athish Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Roopa Varkady

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Mithya is a Kannada-language film that was released in theaters on March 7, 2025. The story follows the life of 11-year-old Mithun, who is coming to terms with the loss of his parents. As we journey through the film alongside him, we witness his unsteady steps as he searches for solid ground beneath his feet.

The rest of the movie explores whether a new film can feel like home, whether friendships can be rebuilt, or if it’s all just a longing for something lost. Written and directed by Sumanth Bhat, Mithya was produced by Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios, with music composed by Midhun Mukundan.

2. Ayyana Mane

Cast: Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak, Manasi Sudhir, Vijay Shobraj

Where to watch: ZEE5

Ayyana Mane is an upcoming web series set to begin streaming on April 25, 2025, and marks the first original series from ZEE5 in Kannada.

Directed by Ramesh Indira, the series centers around an old, mysterious mansion plagued by a series of unexplained incidents and sudden deaths.

Advertisement

With the plot revolving around the eerie mansion, it’s revealed that no woman has ever survived within its walls. When Jaji, the family’s new daughter-in-law, enters the house, she must uncover the truth behind the chilling events that haunt it — all woven with gripping horror elements.

3. Tuk Tuk

Cast: Nihal Kodhaty, Saanve Megghana, Harsh Roshan, Karthikeya Dev

Where to watch: ETVWin

Tuk Tuk is a Telugu-language film now available for streaming in Kannada on OTT platforms. Directed by Supreeth Krishna, the story follows three teenagers from a village who stumble upon a magical auto-rickshaw.

How this enchanted vehicle transforms their lives with a series of unexpected twists forms the heart of the film.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan OTT: Did JioHotstar buy streaming rights of Mohanlal starrer for THIS whopping price? Here’s what we know