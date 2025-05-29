Nimitta Matra OTT release: When and where to watch Sangeetha Rajeev starrer Kannada mystery thriller film online

Nimitta Matra is a Kannada mystery thriller that hit the big screens earlier this year on February 14. Directed by Roshan D'Souza, the film received mixed responses at the box office, but the star cast was applauded for their performances. Now, after much anticipation, the film is set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Nimitta Matra

Nimitta Matra will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 30, 2025. The makers made the announcement on X, which read, "Eradu jana ondhe kolakaara-na hudukutha idhare. Adhre yaake hidiyake aglila? Hege thapsikoluthana?! Thilkoli - ee sukruvara, nimma SunNXT-alli barthide Nimitta Matra."

Official trailer and plot of Nimitta Matra

The story of Nimitta Matra begins 15 years ago from the present at St. Mary’s Orphanage in Mangaluru. A stranger brings a group of children seeking refuge. Days later, all but a few children die from food poisoning. The sister in charge is arrested. The film then shifts to present-day Bengaluru, where a series of murders grip the city.

Ajaz Malik, a special officer, is tasked with investigating. Meanwhile, journalist Vikram, recovering from alcoholism after losing his parents, returns to work with support from his sister. Her sudden death draws Vikram into the case. He meets Ananya, his sister’s friend, and uncovers a link between the murders and the orphanage tragedy.

Ajaz and Vikram realize they are chasing the same suspect. They team up to solve the mystery. The film explores how past events resurface and connect to present crimes.

Cast and crew of Nimitta Matra

Nimitta Matra is produced by Silver Opera Productions and directed, produced, and edited by Roshan D’Souza. The film stars Poornachandra Mysore, Sangeetha Rajeev, and Aravind Kuplikar in lead roles.

The music is composed and sung by Sangeetha Rajeev, who also co-wrote the film and its lyrics alongside Pradyumna Narahalli. The dialogues are written by the director and Pradyumna Narahalli. Meanwhile, cinematography is handled by Vijay Monteiro.

