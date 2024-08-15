No relief for Darshan Thoogudeepa as judicial custody of the Kannada actor extends till August 28

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

There seems to be no relief for Darshan Thoogudeepa as a local court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of the Kannada actor, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case. The judicial custody has been extended till August 28 which was supposed to end on August 12.

As per a report in India Today, all 17 accused were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged. Authorities suggest that the ongoing investigations and substantial evidence tie all the accused to the crime. Meanwhile, key scientific evidence collected from the crime scene has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), but the final reports are yet to come.

Further, the report also suggests that the case has expanded, with additional charges and cases under investigation, necessitating further judicial supervision. In addition, there are concerns about coercion or threats directed at the deceased's family, which could undermine the integrity of the case.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11. The arrest was made in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga. The victim was a 33-year-old pharmacist and apparently a fan of Darshan.

As per several reports, Renuka made derogatory comments against Gowda and even accused her of Darshan’s separation from his wife, Vjayalakshmi. Following this, Pavithra planned on taking revenge on him with the help of Darshan Thoogudeepa, who then allegedly instigated the murder.

The Kannada star allegedly got hold of Renuka Swamy and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons, per reports. Later, the victim’s body was found disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

