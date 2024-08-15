PHOTO: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just react to rumors of her dating The Family Man's Raj Nidimoru?

Amidst speculations about dating The Family Man's Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a news picture of herself on Instagram this morning (August 15).

In the photo, the actress looked stunning in her uber-cool casual outfit and classy sunglasses. The picture has gone viral on the internet, especially with fans assuming that the Oo Antava sensation gave a much-needed reply to the speculations regarding her love life. Check out the post below!

The stunning actress is seen clad in a brown hoodie with a cryptic slogan that has the answer to everything. The slogan written on her hoodie is 'The Museum of Peace & Quiet'. Some fans in the comment section even said that the actor's post is her reaction to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's recent engagement to his ladylove, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Take a look at how Samantha's fans have reacted to the post.

This particular post by the actress has garnered more attention because people think that Samantha tried giving a hard-hitting reply to her haters. Recently, the buzz surrounding Samantha’s personal life has surfaced, suggesting that the actress has found love again.

As per a report by The Times Now, Samantha has moved on in her life and is now dating Raj Nidimoru. However, the latest reports about Sam’s new love interest have not been confirmed. For those unfamiliar, Raj Nidimoru is one of the talented filmmakers from the duo Raj & DK. The duo has worked together in The Family Man 2 before.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha, who had taken a hiatus from work due to health issues, will next be seen in the upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show is an Indian adaptation of the American web series of the same name, and the actress will be paired with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is helmed by acclaimed director duo Raj & Dk and is slated to be released on November 7th this year. Apart from the web series, Samantha will be seen in another project titled Bangaram, which she announced on her birthday this year. The film is special for the actress, as she will also be producing the project.

ALSO READ: Thangalaan Twitter Review: 11 tweets you should read before watching Chiyaan Vikram starrer