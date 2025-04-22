Did Ilaiyaraaja send legal notice to Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly makers over financial motives? Brother Gangai Amaran breaks silence

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja had earlier sent a legal notice to the makers of Good Bad Ugly over a copyright violation issue. While the producers did respond to the matter, netizens were irked, as the musician had made similar moves in the past. When asked if this was done for financial gain, Gangai Amaran strongly reacted and dismissed the claims.

Ilaiyaraaja's brother stated that they were financially secure and didn’t lack money. In fact, he mentioned that they already had more than enough. In his words, "Do you think my brother lacks money? He has more than enough. We are struggling to even spend what we have."

When someone suggested that they could help others with their wealth, Gangai Amaran firmly responded. He said they had earned their money through hard work and believed their children should benefit from it. He added that others should also strive to succeed on their own. He clarified that they do help people but prefer not to publicize it.

Gangai Amaran further mentioned that Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice was not about financial gain. It was about creative respect and rightful credit. He pointed out how audiences still respond positively to Ilaiyaraaja’s classic songs. He felt that if people admire those works, then Ilaiyaraaja deserves recognition for them.

"My brother isn’t unreasonable. He just wants people to respect the art and the artist," he concluded.

Earlier, the producers of Good Bad Ugly responded to Ilaiyaraaja's legal notice while speaking to Hindustan Times. They said, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book."

For those unaware, Ilaiyaraaja accused the makers of the Ajith Kumar starrer of using three of his songs without permission, calling it a copyright and moral rights violation. He demanded Rs 5 crore as compensation, a formal apology, and immediate removal of the songs from the film for using them without his consent.

