NOT Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda once revealed having a crush on THIS actor: 'She is someone I...'

Vijay Deverakonda, who has often hit the headlines due to speculations regarding his relationship with his ex-co-star Rashmika Mandanna, once revealed his crush on another co-star. Yes, that’s right! Last year, the Dear Comrade actor spoke about having a crush on his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu after watching her onscreen in Ye Maya Chesave.

As per a report in The Times of India, Vijay Deverakonda said, "She is someone I admired when I watched Ye Maya Chesave and followed her journey through her other films. It’s like having a crush on an actress and genuinely loving her on screen. And when you work with her in person, witnessing her relentless efforts and dedication, it’s an incredible experience. While I miss her presence here as my co-star in this film, I completely understand her need for this time."

Moreover, the Geetha Govindam actor shared that he was missing Samantha, as the actress did not join him for the trailer launch event of Kushi due to her health. “Samantha is an amazing person, and her performance in the film is nothing short of extraordinary,” Deverakonda added.

However, this isn’t the first time that the actor has spoken about his crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Back in October 2022, Vijay Deverakonda took to his official X account and shared the trailer of Sam’s then-upcoming film Yashoda. Along with the trailer, the actor revealed he had been in love with the actress during his college days. Check out the post below!

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Was in love with her when, as a college kid, I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today, I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji).”

For the unversed, Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was directed by Shiva Nirvana. The Telugu romantic comedy revolves around a young man from an agnostic family who falls in love with the daughter of his father’s rival, a devout Hindu leader.

Moviegoers loved the crackling chemistry between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the film. With such love and mutual admiration between the two, it would be wonderful to see the duo come together for another film.

