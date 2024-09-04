Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, Suresh Raina picks THIS South star as his favorite; says, 'Bohut alag actor hai'

The South film industry has grown in recent years, and regional actors have gained global recognition after several exceptional films they have made. Many celebrities have talked about their admiration for these actors and expressed their desire to work with them. On a similar note, cricketer Suresh Raina openly addressed his love for South actors, especially Ram Charan, in a recent media interaction.

In a recent interview on the 2 Sloggers YouTube channel, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that he likes many actors from the South industry. In response to the question of who should play him in his biopic, the cricketer said, “Mujhe toh South main kaafi pasand hai (I like many actors from the South Industry), Suriya, Ram Charan bohut alag actor hai woh (Ram Charan is a very different actor).”

This interview, particularly the part where Suresh Raina is captured praising the South entertainment industry, especially Ram Charan, has now gone viral on the internet. RC fans have gone gaga over this and lauded the Indian cricketer for his remarks.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film in collaboration with director S Shanker, Game Changer. The upcoming film is touted to be a political thriller and will showcase the RRR actor as an IPS officer. It is worth mentioning that Game Changer’s screenplay was written by Shankar, along with Karthik Subbaraj, who wrote the initial story.

The makers of the film released an amazing song featuring Bollywood diva Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, Jaragandi. On the special occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, the foot-tapping track was released. The song has already become a chartbuster and has crossed millions of views on social media. Check out the song below!

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Game Changer features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles. Recently, the producer of the Ram Charan starrer, Dil Raju, said that Game Changer will be released in theaters during Christmas this year.

